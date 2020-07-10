The Coast releases first print edition since March

Halifax's alternative weekly newspaper, The Coast, released its first print edition in nearly four months on Thursday.

The annual hot summer guide can once again be found on newsstands across the city. It's the first physical copy of the publication since March 19 when The Coast laid off 11 full-time staff members and moved online.

Managing Editor Kyle Shaw said the edition is full of just what people need right now: lobster, ice cream and lots of beaches.

It's a one-off print edition for now, but The Coast's publisher says the pandemic has proven hyper-local coverage is more important than ever.

"Local news when something like COVID comes along, or shootings, or Black Lives Matter movement, defending the police, those are affecting people in their communities and they want local reporters talking about," Christine Oreskovich told CBC's Information Morning.

Tiny team working flat out

Shaw said it's a different beast working solely online, which feels like "a black hole that's open 24/7."

"Me and my tiny team, we're flat out working through weekends just trying to keep the stories going," he said. "It's fun and an adventure but it's really exhausting."

The Coast, like so many print publications, still doesn't know what the future of their business model looks like, Oreskovich said.

When the publication halted print editions in March, she and Shaw wrote that, "the base of local businesses whose advertising helps support The Coast — a base that tilts towards bars, restaurants and events — has been shut down."

The Coast laid off 11 full-time staff members when it paused printing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Taryn Grant/CBC)

Four months later, online traffic is strong, but Oreskovich said the money the publication gets from digital advertising doesn't make up for what's lost in print advertising.

Still, there are some good things to come from The Coast's foray into purely digital news, said Shaw, including more time to engage with readers online.

He also hinted that some more good news could be just around the corner.

The Coast cancelled its annual Halifax Oyster Festival at the start of the pandemic, but as public health restrictions ease, Shaw is hopeful it could make a return in some form in October.

MORE TOP STORIES