Nova Scotia offers public health tips for Thanksgiving weekend

Nova Scotia Public Health is strongly encouraging people to celebrate Thanksgiving only with family and friends who are part of their consistent social group of 10.

Groups of up to 10 are allowed to gather in Nova Scotia without physical distancing, as reiterated in a statement released by the province on Monday morning.

"Nova Scotians have made changes to their daily lives to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and it's no different for Thanksgiving," Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, said in the release.

"When deciding who to invite, consider the impacts on family and friends who may be more vulnerable and adjust your Thanksgiving celebrations to be as safe as possible."

The release also includes some tips from public health for the holiday:

Regularly clean while preparing food.

Disinfect-high touch surfaces such as washrooms, doorknobs, countertops, tables and chairs often.

Do not host or visit others if you or someone in your household is feeling unwell or are self-isolating.

Do not host guests who are feeling unwell or who are in quarantine — send a meal home for them instead.

Think about making food service more COVID safe. For example, designate one person to prepare plates instead of passing around bowls and platters with common utensils.

Rotational workers who have returned from out of province are also reminded that they are not permitted to have people from outside their household visit them on their property or in their home, or go to another person's home, during their self-isolation period.

Anyone who leaves the Atlantic bubble for Thanksgiving must also self-isolate for 14 days after returning.

The release also reminds Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health order and directives, which includes practising good hand washing and maintaining two metres of physical distancing when required.

