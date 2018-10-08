Thanksgiving Day 2018: What's open and what's closed in the Halifax region

Here's a list of what's open and closed on Monday for Thanksgiving Day 2018 in the Halifax area.

Groceries

Atlantic Superstore is closed.

Pete's Fine Foods is closed.

Sobeys is closed.

Walmart is closed.

Liquor

All NSLC stores will be closed, but agency stores may be open.

Bishop's Cellar will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Moosehead Cold Beer Store will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Rockhead Wine and Beer Market will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

Westside Beer, Wine and Spirits is also open from noon to 8 p.m.

Your local craft brewery or distillery may be open, so check with them to find out their hours.

Malls

The Halifax Shopping Centre is closed.

Mic Mac Mall is closed.

Park Lane is closed.

Scotia Square is closed.

Banks

All banks are closed.

Halifax Public Libraries

All Halifax Public Libraries branches are closed for the day.

Parking

Meter parking is free for the day.

Transit service

Halifax Transit buses and the Alderney Ferry will be running on a holiday schedule, while the Woodside Ferry won't be in operation. Check out the holiday schedules for more information.

Green bin, garbage and recycling collection

There won't be any green bin, garbage and recycling collection today.

Canada Post

There is no mail collection or delivery today.

