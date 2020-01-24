Texas murder suspect arrested in Halifax remains detained, refuses to leave cell

An American murder suspect arrested in Halifax just before the new year will remain detained.

Derek Cameron Whisenand will have a hearing in February to determine whether he's admissible to Canada.

Whisenand was scheduled to appear before the Immigration and Refugee Board on Friday for both a detention review and an admissibility hearing, but he refused to leave his cell in Halifax.

A board member maintained Whisenand's detention and ordered a hearing to proceed on admissibility on Feb. 11, regardless of whether Whisenand is ready to proceed.

The 28-year-old is a suspect in the June 2019 death of a 78-year-old man in Eastland County, Texas, about 170 kilometres southwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

When police were looking for Derek Whisenand, last July, they suspected he might be travelling with his dog. (Submitted by RCMP)

Whisenand has been detained since his Dec. 30 arrest, which came after police responded to a call about the shoplifting of work boots at a Walmart store in the city's Bayer's Lake area.

A police report filed as an exhibit in connection with his detention said Whisenand had been living in a tent in the woods with his dog near the busy shopping district.

Derek Whisenand , a U.S. murder suspect arrested in Halifax just before the New Year, was living on the lam in a tent with his dog, according documents filed with the Immigration and Refugee Board. (The Canadian Press/HO, Cavalier County Sheriff's Department)

MORE TOP STORIES