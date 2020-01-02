Texas homicide suspect arrested in Halifax to face deportation hearing

A man suspected in a killing in Texas who was arrested in Halifax this week for shoplifting will have a hearing with the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada to determine whether he should be sent back to America.

Derek Cameron Whisenand, 28, was picked up by Halifax Regional Police on Monday for shoplifting. He also happened to be the subject of an immigration warrant after slipping into Canada in June.

Law officials in Eastland County, Texas, say Whisenand is a suspect in the death of 78-year-old Burton Duane Sanborn.

Canada Border Services Agency officials took custody of Whisenand and arrested him on the outstanding warrant before referring his case to the immigration board, according to a news release from CBSA on Thursday.

The board "will decide whether or not the minister's allegations (in this case that the person concerned committed a serious crime outside Canada) are well founded, and if so, will issue a removal order," the release said.

