Shoplifting report in Halifax leads to arrest of Texas homicide suspect

A man wanted for homicide in Texas was arrested Monday afternoon after an alleged shoplifting incident at a business in Halifax.

In a statement, Halifax Regional Police said they apprehended Derek Cameron Whisenand, 28, who was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant.

Police say they received a call at 12:44 p.m. AT about alleged shoplifting by a man at a business in the 200 block of Chain Lake Drive in the Bayers Lake Business Park. When officers arrived and tried to arrest the man, he fled. Police said the officers followed him on foot and arrested him at 1:15 p.m.

RCMP have been looking for Whisenand since he entered Canada illegally near Haskett, Man. — just north of Walhalla, N.D. — sometime during the week of June 24. His vehicle was found in the state about three kilometres from the Canadian border.

He's a suspect in a homicide in Eastland County, Texas, about 170 kilometres southwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Prior to his arrest, the last known sighting of Whisenand was in Winnipeg on June 26.

Halifax Regional Police say arrangements have been made to hand Whisenand over to federal authorities.

