Terry Paul re-elected as Membertou First Nation chief

Terry Paul will add another four years to his 36 as chief of Membertou First Nation.

Ten of the 12 council members were re-elected Thursday alongside the chief. Storm Christmas and Ike Paul will be the additions to the new council.

David Marshall, Johanna Laporte, Dean Christmas, Paul MacDonald, Gail Christmas, Graham Marshall, Craig

Christmas, Lawrence (Quism) Paul, Lee Gould and Allister (Buster) Matthews are the returning council members, according to a press release.

The election was supposed to take place in June but was postponed until October due to the pandemic. Ballots were counted Thursday night into Friday morning.

Membertou's new council will hold its first meeting in the coming weeks.

MORE TOP STORIES