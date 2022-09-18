Halifax Terry Fox Run sees first full in-person event in 2 years 

After two years of virtual and hybrid events, people in Halifax were able to participate in a full Terry Fox Run on Sunday.

The event expects to raise about $35,000 for cancer research at Dalhousie University.

More than 200 people ran in Point Pleasant Park.

"I think people were so excited just to be back in person," said Justin Brown, who co-organized the event with Marie-Claire Wasson. They are both cancer researchers at Dalhousie.

Cancer researchers Justin Brown and Marie-Claire Wasson organized the run. (Anam Khan/CBC)

Before the run, people shared stories of loved ones lost to cancer. Some had stories of running with Terry Fox.

A poster of Terry Fox was signed with messages of dedication with words like "You'll Never Run Alone" and "I'm Not a Quitter."

Many signed a poster with dedications and messages. (Anam Khan/CBC)

Wasson said funds have returned to pre-pandemic levels. She said one of the most exciting parts of the event is being able to bring cancer patients and researchers together.

Brown said he knows what it is to lose people to cancer. "So, just being able to do… research in that area and to give back, it's really important for sure."

'We're still doing it 42 years later'

This was Chris Churchill's second Terry Fox run. He said the run was hard at times but important to do as many family and friends have been touched by cancer.

Chris Churchill says many of his friends and family have been touched by cancer. (Anam Khan/CBC )

For him, Fox is an inspiration.

"He's a Canadian icon and what he did through his determination and his commitment was so memorable and that's why we're still doing it 42 years later," said Churchill.

Fox was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer in 1977 that led to the amputation of part of his right leg.

In 1980, he began an attempt to run across the country to raise money for cancer research. He was forced to stop near Thunder Bay, Ont., when his cancer returned.

Fox died in 1981 and the first Terry Fox Run was held later that year.

