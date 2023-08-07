Fourth N.S. flood victim described as lover of music, rainbows

A 14-year-old girl who died tragically in the recent historic flooding in Nova Scotia is being described as a music lover who saw the good in everything and always had a smile on her face.

The obituary for Terri-Lynn Keddy, posted on the Lindsay Windsor Funeral Home website, said she loved the colours pink and purple, rainbows and her boyfriend.

"Terri-Lynn could be found singing, dancing, helping out in the kitchen with her step mom or enjoying laughs with her siblings," the obituary said. "The bond they shared will never be broken."

Keddy was willing to help anyone, planned to start babysitting in the near future and hoped to work with kids in some way when she was an adult.

"Terri-Lynn would not want tears of sorrow shed for her but to remember and celebrate the way she lived life everyday," the obituary read. "Create your own rainbow EVERYDAY."

Keddy was one of four people who went missing on July 22 after their vehicles became submerged in flood waters in the Brooklyn area of West Hants Regional Municipality.

From left: 6-year-old Colton Sisco, 6-year-old Natalie Harnish, 52-year-old Nick Holland and 14-year-old Terri-Lynn Keddy died during historic flooding that devastated Nova Scotia in July 2023. (Arbor Memorial/Ronald A. Walker Funeral Homes, Abraham Zebian/Facebook)

Days later, the bodies of a man and two children — Nicholas Holland, 52, and Natalie Harnish and Colton Sisco, both six years old — were found.

But it would take about another week for Keddy's remains to be located along the shoreline of Advocate Harbour, some 75 kilometres from where she went missing, across the Minas Basin on the Bay of Fundy.

Family thanks community

Keddy is survived by her parents, Mark Dill (Jackie Reid) and Natasha Keddy, a number of paternal and maternal grandparents, a sister, stepbrothers, as well as numerous other family members and friends.

The family thanked the community for their ongoing support.

"A huge thank you (endless amounts of them) go out to each and every person involved in helping in anyway, and at anytime, to help people during this storm and to help bring these 4 angels home to be laid to rest," the obituary said.

"There will never be enough that can be said to show appreciation for everything you have done and do everyday."

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. AT in the Brooklyn Fire Hall Civic Centre in Newport, N.S. A reception will held immediately following the service.

