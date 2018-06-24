Canadian boxer 'Tiger' Warrington statue unveiled in Liverpool

Forty years after his death, Canadian boxer Terrance "Tiger" Warrington lives on through a new statue on the waterfront in his hometown of Liverpool, N.S.

People gathered in the South Shore town Sunday morning to see the statue unveiled during the community's Privateer Days.

"It was amazing, absolutely amazing. We couldn't have asked for a better crowd, better weather. Everybody was thrilled to be there," said Brian Fralic, executive director of the Liverpool Privateer Days Commission.

A group gathered on Liverpool's waterfront Sunday morning for the unveiling of the statue commemorating Canadian boxer "Tiger" Warrington, as part of the Privateer Days celebration. (Submitted by Brian Fralic)

​"The black community has been trying for many years to acknowledge Tiger and what he stood for."

Warrington, who was black, was born in the town in 1910.

He was inducted into the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame when it opened in 1964. He died in 1978.

The statue has particular meaning for Warrington's descendants, many of whom still have connections to Liverpool.

Kelly Zaza and her 10-year-old daughter, Ava, were admiring the still-wrapped statue on Saturday afternoon. Zaza's father was a cousin of Warrington's.

"I think it's amazing and long overdue and I'm just really happy that we're going to be able to be here to see this," she said.

Tiger Warrington had fights all over Canada and the U.S. as well as Cuba. (Queens County Museum)

But it wasn't an easy road. The community originally planned to fund the $40,000 statue through the province's ​Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage as part of the Canada 150 Forward Fund.

After the request for funding was rejected, a private donor, the J &W Murphy Foundation, came forward to rescue the project.

"I'm very proud of everybody in the community who's been a part of it," Fralic said.

Along with honouring Warrington, Fralic said the statue also serves as public art. It was created by local artist Ivan Higgins.

Fralic said he hopes the statue will encourage more art in public places in the future.