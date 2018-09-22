Homeowner continues to grapple with oil truck spill

A homeowner in Terence Bay, N.S., says he is still coping with the aftermath of a fuel truck crash earlier this year where thousands of litres of furnace oil spilled, contaminating the well on his property.

A furnace oil delivery truck with Aabel Fuels flipped over on Jan. 31. At the time, fire officials estimated that only 600 litres of oil leaked, but the Department of Environment has since confirmed that 9,000 litres actually spilled.

According to Colin Walsh, only about 600 litres have been recovered. He lives at 1842 Lower Prospect Rd., next to the Seton Spirituality Centre where the spill took place.

"My well is still affected, it still has a carbon filter on it," said Walsh, who does not want to drink the water. "I'm worried about the impact on the value of my property, but I can't get any information, I don't know what to do next."

Drinking water standards

In an email, Environment Department spokesperson Bruce Nunn said Strum Consulting, which is handling the environmental monitoring and cleanup on behalf of Aabel Fuels, has told the department that drinking water of those affected by the spill meets safety standards.

Groundwater monitoring and recovery wells have been installed and oil is being removed when detected.

He also said 300 tonnes of contaminated soil has been removed, although Wash said none of it has come from his land.

An assessment report on contaminated sites is usually done within six months. But Nunn said because of the complex nature of this cleanup the company asked for an extension.

"There are three cleanup areas connected to this spill," Nunn said. "Two reports are expected in November and a third should be ready for January."

The Environment Department also said well owners affected by the spill are entitled to contact Aabel Fuels and ask for the results of any monitoring.

