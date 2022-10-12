School support workers in Annapolis Valley reach tentative agreement

A strike by more than 600 school support workers at the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education has been put on hold after the union and employer reached a tentative agreement late Tuesday.

Last week, the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union said the workers, who include educators in pre-primary classes, educational assistants and others, could go on strike on Oct. 13.

Talks resumed on Tuesday, and a tentative agreement was reached just before midnight.

The bargaining committee for Local 73 will recommend acceptance of the agreement, but the offer must still be ratified in a vote by members.

Meanwhile, a ratification vote Tuesday by Local 70, which includes school support workers at the South Shore Regional Centre for Education, ended with 94 per cent rejecting the employer's offer, as recommended by the bargaining team.

School support workers at the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education, who are members of Local 74, are holding their ratification vote Wednesday.

The NSGEU says it expects to be called back to the negotiating table to continue working toward agreements for Local 70 and 74.

