Tentative agreement reached with thousands of N.S. educational support workers

Nova Scotia's education minister says regional centres for education across the province have reached a tentative agreement with CUPE for educational support staff, staving off a possible strike by thousands of school support workers.

Minister Becky Druhan said in an interview with the CBC's Information Morning on Wednesday that the next step is for CUPE members to see the deal and vote on it.

Druhan said that the province won't make further comments on negotiations until members have heard from CUPE's Nova Scotia School Board Council of Unions and have the opportunity to vote. She added that later today, there should be more information about the timeline of the vote.

More to come.

