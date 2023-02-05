Cape Breton University reaches tentative agreement with faculty union

Cape Breton University said Sunday it had reached a tentative agreement with the union representing faculty members, a news release from the university said.

Cape Breton University Faculty Association members have been on strike since Jan. 27. They have called for greater respect from the institution and pay raises.

According to the release, the agreement comes after a week of discussions led by a provincial conciliator.

The release said the university's board of governors has already approved the agreement and the next step will be a union vote to ratify it.

The union confirmed the tentative agreement later Sunday and said a vote is planned for Monday afternoon.

The university said details of the agreement will be released once it is ratified.

MORE TOP STORIES