Tenants displaced after fire destroys apartment building in Kentville

A number of people have been displaced and a three-storey apartment building in Kentville, N.S., is a "complete loss" following a fire early Saturday.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The Kentville Volunteer Fire Department was called at 1:30 a.m. to the four-unit building on Redden Avenue, says Chief Scott Hamilton. Other area fire departments provided mutual assistance.

Hamilton said the way the fire spread through the building made it difficult to access.

"The fire started on the second story and then travelled across the third floor and then travelled up into the rafters, into the attic space," he said.

Tenants make own arrangements

Hamilton said the fire appears to be accidental. The fire was extinguished by 6 a.m.

He said he had no idea how many people were living in the building but said they have been displaced.

Hamilton said the Red Cross was notified but tenants seem to have made their own arrangements.

"I've spoken with tenants this morning," he said. "I believe all of them have found other arrangements and spots to stay."

The Red Cross sent a tweet on Saturday morning saying that by the time they arrived to offer help the tenants had already left.

Overnight fire extensively damaged older 4-apt house: Redden Ave. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kentville?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kentville</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NovaScotia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NovaScotia</a> displacing about a half-dozen people. They all left before <a href="https://twitter.com/canredcrossns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanRedCrossNS</a> volunteers arrived but could still be helped today if needed with emerg lodging, food, clothing, etc. —@CanRedCrossATL

