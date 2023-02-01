Temperatures as low as –24 are expected in N.S. this weekend. Where can unhoused people go?

Temperatures across the province are expected to drop well into the –20s this weekend. That's worrying people living rough — and those who work with them.

"The reality of –25 degree weather is that people really could die outside," said Campbell McClintock, a street outreach worker with Out of The Cold Community Association in Halifax.

McClintock spent this week responding to texts and calls from community members concerned about the upcoming cold temperatures and blowing winds which will make the weather feel much colder. He delivered blankets, tarps, sleeping bags and propane to try and keep people warm.

He also helped people set up new tents.

"And I'll be doing the same for the rest of the week until the deep, deep, cold hits," he said. "I feel that still not enough is being done and tents are absolutely not the solution. Housing is the only solution."

McClintock said shelters are also not the solution, even as a stopgap measure, because they're usually full.

He said he's working with growing numbers of people who have been evicted and can't find an affordable place to live.

Ryan MacLean has been living in a tent covered by a tarp in downtown Halifax. He hopes to get a bed overnight in the Metro Turning Point shelter on Barrington Street, but says what he really needs is housing.

"It's pretty difficult," MacLean said. "It's cold, wet. One of the hardest things is when you get wet, you can't really dry yourself out."

After being injured on the job, he can no longer work. But he said income assistance doesn't match rising rental costs in the city.

"I've worked my whole life and it's tough not being able to work," he said. "And [income] assistance is nowhere near enough to live.... Any housing is like $900 for a room in a place, so it's tough."

What's open this weekend

The provincial Department of Community Services says it's working with partners across the province, including shelters and municipalities, to ensure support is available for people experiencing homelessness.

According to the department and other community organizations, these are the supports that will be available this weekend:

Halifax Regional Municipality

902 Man Up is expanding capacity at Christ Church, 50 Wentworth St., Dartmouth.

902 Man Up is expanding capacity at its shelter at 2029 North Park St., open Friday at 5 p.m. until Sunday at 9 a.m.

A warming centre at St. Matthew's United Church, 1479 Barrington St., will be open Friday at 5 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.

Beacon House is extending opening hours from Friday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 7 a.m. at the warming centre on Metropolitan Avenue, Lower Sackville.

Adsum for Women and Children is opening a mini warming centre at The Alders, 2380 Gottingen St., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

There will be a shelter at The Old School Gathering Place in Musquodoboit Harbour, open Friday at 4 p.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality

CBRM opens a shelter with extended hours and more beds when temperatures reach -15.

New Glasgow

Viola's Place Society at 189 Marsh St. will have increased bed capacity and extended hours.

Kentville

Open Arms Resource Centre at 32 Cornwallis St. will have increased bed capacity and extended hours.

Truro

Truro Housing Outreach Society - Haven House at 29 Arthur St. will have increased bed capacity and extended hours.

Amherst

The new emergency overnight shelter at 155 Church St. will have increased bed capacity and extended hours.

Spokesperson Christina Deveau said the provincial government funds the additional staff and expenses their partners require for extended opening hours.

She said the province is also working with HRM to set up transport for people experiencing homelessness to other shelter locations in the region.

Jim Gunn with Beacon House said the shelter usually has 20 beds, but this weekend will increase to more than 30.

"As we have in other storms, we are going to run the centre all weekend," Gunn said. "Normally it closes ... from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day. But when it's bad weather, we keep it open."

