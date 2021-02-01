Teens injured after dirt bike collides with car in Sydney

Cape Breton Regional Police say two teenagers were injured after a dirt bike collided with a car along a busy urban thoroughfare.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of Wesley Street and Victoria Road in the Whitney Pier neighbourhood of Sydney.

Police say two youths — ages 17 and 14 — were transported to hospital by ambulance for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries to their legs. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Police spokesperson Desiree Magnus said it is unclear whether the dirt bike carrying the teens was permitted on the road.

"It's part of our investigation," she said.

Magnus said that following the crash, traffic safety officers interviewed motorists and pedestrians in the area, while forensic and traffic safety members processed evidence from the scene.

Both vehicles were seized for inspection.

