2 teens charged with attempted murder of RCMP officer in Colchester County

Two teens have been charged with attempted murder of an RCMP officer in Colchester County on Sept. 10.

According to a news release, a uniformed RCMP officer was returning home in his own vehicle after work when he saw a "suspicious school bus" parked on Highway 311 in North River at around 3:20 a.m.

A dark-coloured sedan was parked in front of the bus, and a man was standing outside the car speaking to someone in the driver's seat, the release said.

The release said the car drove off and the man who was standing next to it went into the bus.

The officer identified himself and questioned the man on the bus but he refused to identify himself and fled on foot, the release said.

While pursuing the man. the officer was struck "intentionally" by the sedan, according to the release.

The release said the man then got into the car and it turned around and attempted to strike the officer two more times.

The officer took cover behind the bus, the release said, and the car drove away.

Serious injuries

According to the release, the officer suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

During their investigation, RCMP discovered that the school bus had been stolen in Sackville, N.B.

The release said investigators also determined that the two suspects had broken into a store on Highway 311 in North River before the incident.

A 15-year-old male was arrested by police in Miramichi, N.B., at a train station in Miramichi on Sept. 13. He was transported to Nova Scotia and placed in custody by Colchester County RCMP.

On Sept. 14, RCMP arrested a 17-year-old male in Halifax and he was taken into custody, the release said.

The youths face multiple charges that include attempted murder, aggravated assault on a police officer and assault on a peace officer with a weapon.

MORE TOP STORIES