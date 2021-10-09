Teens arrested after waving replica firearm near Shelburne school

Two teenagers were arrested on Friday after displaying a replica firearm near a school in Shelburne, N.S.

RCMP responded to a weapons call around 12:35 p.m. AT after receiving reports of two youths waving the fake firearm from a vehicle on Woodlawn Drive.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau said a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old, both from Shelburne County, were arrested without incident nearby.

"Any offence or any call that we attend that's related to firearms — it does not matter if it's a replica firearm or firearm — they are so similar in look that anyone could think it's a real firearm, so we do take it very seriously," Croteau said Saturday.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The replica firearm used in the incident was seized by police. Eight other replica firearms the teens could access also were taken.

Croteau said the teens could be charged with pointing a firearm. She said the investigation is ongoing and other charges are possible.

The teens were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Shelburne youth court on Nov. 24.

