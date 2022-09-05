Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Teenager dies in West Dover motorcycle crash

RCMP say a young man died when his motorcycle crashed into a ditch on Sunday.

RCMP say vehicle crashed into a ditch on Prospect Road

A young man died in a motorcycle accident Sunday in West Dover, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP said the 16-year-old was driving a motorcycle along Prospect Road when he left the road and crashed into a ditch. EHS were called just after 5 p.m., but the driver died at the scene of the accident. 

RCMP said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. A collision reconstructionist worked at the scene and police are investigating the accident. 

The road was closed for several hours but police say it has reopened.

