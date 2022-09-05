Teenager dies in West Dover motorcycle crash
A young man died in a motorcycle accident Sunday in West Dover, N.S.
Halifax District RCMP said the 16-year-old was driving a motorcycle along Prospect Road when he left the road and crashed into a ditch. EHS were called just after 5 p.m., but the driver died at the scene of the accident.
RCMP said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. A collision reconstructionist worked at the scene and police are investigating the accident.
The road was closed for several hours but police say it has reopened.
