Teen accused of firing pellet gun at Halifax skate park
A teenager was arrested Friday after police accused him of shooting other people with a pellet gun.
14-year-old faces multiple charges including assault with a weapon
A teenager was arrested Friday after allegedly shooting other people with a pellet gun at a Halifax park.
Police said pellets were fired late Thursday afternoon at the Halifax Common skate park.
The 14-year-old accused faces charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, three counts of assault with a weapon, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.
Halifax police have asked anyone who saw the incident to come forward as a witness.
