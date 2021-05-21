Skip to Main Content
Teen accused of firing pellet gun at Halifax skate park

A teenager was arrested Friday after police accused him of shooting other people with a pellet gun.

14-year-old faces multiple charges including assault with a weapon

The incident happened Thursday around 4:30 p.m. at the skate park. (Zaa Nkweta/CBC)

A teenager was arrested Friday after allegedly shooting other people with a pellet gun at a Halifax park.

Police said pellets were fired late Thursday afternoon at the Halifax Common skate park.

The 14-year-old accused faces charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, three counts of assault with a weapon, and two counts of failing to comply with a release order. 

Halifax police have asked anyone who saw the incident to come forward as a witness. 

