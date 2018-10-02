Police search for teens after boy robbed, woman threatened with knife

Halifax Regional Police are searching for a group of young teens after two robberies, one that involved two boys who pulled a knife on a woman across the street from the police station.

At 7 p.m. on Monday, a 13-year-old boy waiting for the bus at Robie Street and Quinpool Road was approached by two boys and two girls, estimated to be between 13 and 15 years old.

The group threatened the boy and demanded his cell phone. The group then ran away with the phone toward the Halifax Common.

Then, at 7:55 p.m., a 33-year-old woman walking along Gottingen Street near Cogswell Street was approached by two boys who were covering their faces with bandanas. They demanded money and tried to grab her bag.

Police say one of the boys pulled out a knife. The woman wasn't harmed and the suspects left empty-handed.

The pair was last seen heading toward Citadel Hill.

Anyone with information about the two incidents is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).