Teen hospitalized after Dartmouth shooting

A teenager is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Dartmouth, N.S., according to police.

Halifax Regional Police said in a news release they were called about a shooting on Courtney Road at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found a male teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have closed Courtney Road to traffic and are asking people to stay away from the area during the investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES