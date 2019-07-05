Police investigating after teen extorted into sending nude photos online

RCMP are investigating after someone threatened to harm a Nova Scotia teenager if she didn't send them nude photos via socia media.

Police say the girl's mother contacted the Inverness detachment of the RCMP on July 1, saying her 15-year-old had been threatened. Police say the person threatened to track the girl down and harm her if she didn't send nude photos via social media. She complied.

About a week later, police say the person contacted the girl again for more photos. When she refused, the person sent the original photos to all of the girl's contacts. The girl then told her mother what had happened and they went to police.

Police, along with the Nova Scotia RCMP Technological Crime Unit, are working to identify the person, who could face several criminal charges, including:

Sharing intimate images without the consent of a person in the image

Sharing imtimate images of a minor

Extortion

This is the second time a Nova Scotia teenager has been extorted into sharing nude photos recently. In June, a Halifax-area high school student had nude photos of herself circulated online.

Police have not said the two cases are related.

In a news release police have some advice to protect oneself from becomming a victim in this type of scam:

Don't add strangers to your social media accounts

Make sure your social media security settings restrict what strangers can see, especially photos

If you're ever threatened online, contact police or Cyberscan

