Teen hockey player injured after bus goes off road on Highway 105

A teenage hockey player suffered what's thought to be a broken arm after a bus carrying his team, coaches and the driver ended up off the road on Highway 105 in Queensville, N.S., on Saturday afternoon.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the bus was carrying a major bantam boys hockey team from Berwick, N.S. Police say there were no other serious injuries.

The team was due to play Saturday night in North Sydney.

"It's believed that that was due to poor weather conditions," said Const. Chad Morrison of the Nova Scotia RCMP. "The road was quite slippery at the time. [The bus] ended up on its side."

Morrison said roads in the area are quite slippery.

In addition to the bus crash, he said there were a number of other vehicles that slid off the road in that general area.

Police have since cleared the scene, but say drivers need to be extra careful on the road today.

Canso Causeway: Closed to high sided vehicles all other vehicles will be escorted across. Expect delays due to high winds and water on the causeway. —@NS_TIR

Morrison said the team was taken to Port Hawkesbury to regroup.

Nova Scotia's Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Department closed the Canso Causeway, about a 12-minute drive from Queensville, to high-sided vehicles on Saturday.

In a tweet, the department said all other vehicles would be escorted across. The department said travellers should expect delays due to high winds and water on the causeway.

