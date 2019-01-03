Teen flown to hospital after car crashes with tractor-trailer

A 17-year-old girl had to be flown to hospital after the car she was driving crashed with a tractor-trailer Thursday morning in Colchester County.

RCMP were called to the scene on Pleasant Valley Road near the Highway 102 overpass around 8:30 a.m.

Police said in a news release that the car crossed the centre line while negotiating a curve and collided with the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the car had to be extricated by firefighters. She was taken by ambulance to hospital in Truro and later taken by air ambulance to Halifax.

Police said her injuries are serious but not life-threatening. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Pleasant Valley Road was closed for two hours while police investigated.