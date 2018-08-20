Driver, 18, arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

An 18-year-old man from Cole Harbour, N.S., who allegedly led RCMP on a high-speed chase along Highway 7 Sunday has been arrested and charged.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, police said a Nissan Altima and another vehicle were driving side-by-side at 126 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

An officer spotted the vehicles and attempted to stop the drivers. While one driver pulled over, police said the other driver "appeared to make several attempts to avoid being stopped by police," a RCMP news release stated.

Tracked down through licence plate

Police allege the driver pulled into a busy parking lot at one point. ​RCMP say the driver made eye contact with a police officer, then drove away "at a high rate of speed."

The suspect managed to flee but not before an officer jotted down the licence plate number. That number was passed along to another police officer who was waiting at the address connected to the registered owner of the vehicle.

'Aggressive driver'

The suspect, whom police described as an "aggressive driver," was arrested and his vehicle was seized.

Under the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act, the man has been charged with stunting, driving without insurance, failing to produce a valid driver's licence, driving without a valid motor vehicle inspection and operating a motor vehicle without a valid registration.

He has been charged with flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle under the Criminal Code.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Oct. 3.

