Teen convicted of murder gets extra time for jail assaults

The teenager convicted of killing a Dartmouth man four years ago must spend another year in jail for violent assaults he committed while in custody.

Because of his age at the time of the murder, the teen's identity is protected by a publication ban. He is identified in court documents as N.B.P.

The teen pleaded guilty in 2015 to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Daniel Pellerin in north-end Dartmouth in August 2014.

He received an unusual and somewhat controversial sentence known as intensive rehabilitative custody and supervision, which called for four years in custody and three years supervision in the community.

Riot injures guards

But while being housed in the Waterville youth correctional facility in the Annapolis Valley, the teen staged a riot in which four guards were injured.

That prompted his transfer to an adult facility, the Northeast Nova Scotia Correctional Facility near Pictou, where he spent a year in virtual isolation and assaulted a guard.

He was charged with assaulting another youth upon his return to Waterville. Those two assaults were the subject of his latest sentencing.

Sentenced as an adult

"These assaults were not trivial, and involved high levels of force. N.B.P. committed these offences after he had turned 18 years of age; consequently, he is to be sentenced as an adult," provincial court Judge Del Atwood said in a decision published Tuesday.

Atwood sentenced the teen to serve three months for assaulting the guard in Pictou and nine months for the assault on the youth.

Because he is now 18, he was sentenced as an adult on the latest charges, and the one-year sentence is to run after the youth sentence. It is not clear where he will serve the additional time.