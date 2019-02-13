Teen charged with stunting after car spotted doing 210km/h in Cape Breton

RCMP charged a Baddeck, N.S., teenager with stunting after clocking the vehicle at more than double the speed limit on a busy Cape Breton highway.

Police say the 18-year-old's car was travelling 210 km/h in the westbound lane of Highway 125, near Grand Lake Road in Sydney at 10:35 p.m. Monday.

An RCMP officer was unable to pull the driver over due to a highway divider, and informed other officers in the area.

A short time later, the same car was spotted travelling on Highway 125 in the eastbound lane at 187 km/h, police said.

The speed limit for the highway running between Sydney and Sydney Mines is 100 km/h.

Police say the driver was eventually stopped, ticketed and had his licence suspended and vehicle seized for a week.

In Nova Scotia, a first stunting fine is $2,422.50, along with six points off a driver's licence and an immediate seven-day licence suspension.

To report someone driving in an unsafe manner, RCMP can be reached at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267).

MORE TOP STORIES: