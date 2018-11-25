Teen badly hurt after dirt bike collides with dump truck in Judique

A 15-year-old suffered serious injuries after being struck by a dump truck on Highway 19 in Cape Breton, N.S.



RCMP say the collision happened in Judique, Inverness County, on Tuesday around 4 p.m.



Polic investigators from the Inverness County detachment say the dump truck had been travelling south on the highway, when the teen entered the road on a dirt bike from a nearby trail.



The youth was thrown off the bike when the two vehicles collided and later transported to a Halifax hospital by helicopter. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.



RCMP say a collision reconstructionist has combed the scene of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.



