Teen badly hurt after dirt bike collides with dump truck in Judique

A 15-year-old who was riding a dirt bike was seriously injured Tuesday after being struck by a dump truck on Highway 19 in Cape Breton.

The collision happened around 4 p.m. AT in Judique, Inverness County.

RCMP said the dump truck had been travelling south on the highway when the teen entered the road on a dirt bike from a nearby trail.

The youth was thrown off the bike and later transported to a Halifax hospital by helicopter. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.



