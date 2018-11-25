Teen badly hurt after dirt bike collides with dump truck in Judique
A 15-year-old was transported to a Halifax hospital after being struck by a dump truck on Highway 19 in Cape Breton.
A 15-year-old who was riding a dirt bike was seriously injured Tuesday after being struck by a dump truck on Highway 19 in Cape Breton.
The collision happened around 4 p.m. AT in Judique, Inverness County.
RCMP said the dump truck had been travelling south on the highway when the teen entered the road on a dirt bike from a nearby trail.
The youth was thrown off the bike and later transported to a Halifax hospital by helicopter. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
