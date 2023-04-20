N.S. teen accused in school stabbing fit to stand trial

The teenager accused of attempted murder over a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., last month has been found fit to stand trial.

The teen, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, appeared in Halifax Youth Court on Thursday by a video link from a correctional facility.

He was arrested and charged after the stabbing at Charles P. Allen High School, in which he and two staff members were injured.

The youth wore a mask on the video link that was shown in court. He spoke only to confirm he could hear what was happening at the hearing.

The psychiatric assessment was ordered at a hearing last week. The lawyer representing the teen said he received the results yesterday.

He said he was satisfied with the results, and plans to meet with his client next week to talk about the next steps in the court process.

The stabbing prompted CP Allen to close for the day and to make psychologists, social workers and counsellors available to students.

Charles P. Allen High School was placed in a hold and secure when the stabbing happened on March 20. (Brian MacKay/CBC)

The teen is facing 11 charges including two of attempted murder, two of aggravated assault and two of carrying a concealed weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court to enter a plea on May 25. He will remain in custody until then.

