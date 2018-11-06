Teen accused of murdering Chelsie Probert back in custody

The teen accused of killing Chelsie Probert on a Dartmouth, N.S., footpath last year is back in custody after allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

The 17-year-old, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, has been free while his case makes its way through the courts.

His trial on a charge of second-degree murder wrapped up last month. A verdict is to be handed down in January.

Halifax Regional Police started looking for the youth earlier this week. He had been on house arrest, staying with his mother at an apartment in Dartmouth. Police said he didn't come to the door during a recent compliance check.

The teen turned himself in overnight and now faces additional charges of mischief and breach of conditions. He's due back in court on Thursday.

Probert was stabbed to death on June 7, 2017, in what has been described as a botched robbery attempt.