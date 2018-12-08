'He can play with it': Boy gives teddy bear to sick boy, 4, who lost his

Eight-year-old Landon Fougere didn't hesitate when he learned a little boy who's sick was looking for the very same teddy bear he owned.

He decided to give his away.

The missing teddy bear. (Facebook)

"He can play with it," said Landon, a Grade 3 student from Dartmouth, N.S.

"He can like trace it out of colouring, and he can hug it, and he can sleep with it."

A woman in New Brunswick who works for Dollarama posted about the lost teddy bear on Facebook earlier this month.

She said it was purchased from one of the company's stores two years ago and it was the boy's Christmas wish to be reunited with it.

She included a photo of the stuffed animal — brown with black ears, googly eyes, and a red ribbon tied in a bow.

Brandee Fougere thought it bore a striking resemblance to one of Landon's teddy bears, whom he had named "Dog."

"Once I told him about this little boy in the hospital, he didn't even hesitate. He was just like, 'I'm giving my bear away,'" said Fougere.

"We were almost in tears ... He did make this Christmas really special for everyone."

'Sorry I lost the bow tie'

When Fougere contacted the woman who made the post on Monday, it only took a day for someone in New Brunswick to drive to Dartmouth and collect the teddy bear.

She was told it was being sent by mail in time for the boy's surgery in Toronto this week.

Landon included a letter to the boy wishing him well and also offering an apology: "P.S. I'm sorry I lost the bow tie."

Fougere doesn't know who the teddy bear's new owner is, only that he's four years old, is undergoing surgery and was desperate to find his lost furry friend. She hopes the teddy bear brings him comfort.

Proud parents

Josh Fougere, Landon's dad, said it's been an emotional week for the family. They're proud of their son but also thinking of the boy and his family who have to be in the hospital ahead of Christmas.

"I put out prayers and thoughts for this little boy," he said. "I'm thinking of what he has to go through, and it's right before Christmas."

Landon is an only child and both his parents say he's not always keen to part with his toys. But this time was different.

"We told him that it was a really great thing that he did, and we were very proud of him," said Josh Fougere.

Landon — who had owned the teddy bear since he was about three years old — said he wasn't too sad to part with him.

"I didn't play with that teddy bear that much," he said.