'They knew what they were doing': Thieves steal $10K in laptops

Christmas grinches are making life difficult for a Cole Harbour, N.S., computer business after they broke into the store on the weekend and stole 20 laptops worth more than $10,000.

RCMP say they responded to an alarm on Sunday at 4 a.m. at Techmania on Cole Harbour Road. When the police arrived, they discovered the front door had been smashed, which allowed the thieves to enter the store.

"December is one of the busiest times of the year, so we lost about half our stock in laptops, which we're not going to be able to replace before Christmas," said employee Josh Murray, one of four people who work for the company.

Techmania posted a video of the theft to its Facebook page.

The post noted that if people come across any refurbished HP, Lenovo and Dell laptops for sale at pawn shops or on Kijiji without the original chargers, they may be the ones that were stolen from Techmania.

Murray said the company has been in business for eight years and at its current location for three. He said they haven't had issues before, so he was surprised by what happened.

"They knew what they were doing and we have a good feeling that they were in the store before … they knew exactly where to go," he said.

Murray said the area where the computers are housed is locked up and the thieves were equipped for the robbery.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the thefts to call 902-490-5020, phone Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave a tip through the Crime Stoppers website or use its P3 Tips app.