Public school administrators vote to maintain link to teachers union

Public school administrators will maintain their affiliation with the Nova Scotia Teachers Union.

The group voted overwhelmingly in favour of the option Wednesday, with 93.2 per cent choosing to keep affiliation. In total, 76.5 per cent of eligible members cast a ballot.

The vote was required following legislation the provincial government passed last year that removed principals, vice-principals and other senior administrators from the teachers union. They were placed in a newly created organization called the Public School Administrators Association of Nova Scotia (PSAANS).

While the salary and benefits for members continue to be linked to what is negotiated by the union, they are not allowed to form their own union or take job action.

Had they ended affiliation, salaries and benefits would not have changed.

However, administrators would have lost access to the union's professional development fund, stopped accruing seniority and would no longer have been able to return to the classroom as teachers.

As long as they maintain affiliation with the union, association members have the option of voting every two years on whether to keep that arrangement. Should they ever vote to end the relationship, there is no mechanism to revisit the decision.

