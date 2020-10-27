Teachers union president re-elected to second term

Teachers across Nova Scotia have voted to keep Paul Wozney as their president.

An electronic vote was held Tuesday, where 9,300 members of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union had the chance to cast a ballot for their preferred candidate.

"I'm very grateful, but most of all, I'm humbled," said Wozney, a former Bedford high school teacher who was first elected in May 2018.

"The vote's done, the results are in, and now it's time to get to work."

Wozney received 81 per cent of the vote Tuesday, defeating Shelburne County teacher Colleen Scott. A total of 5,963 union members — about 63 per cent of the membership — voted.

Wozney's two-year term will begin Feb. 21, 2021 because of COVID-19, the union said in a news release.

He holds the job in a difficult time, as teachers grapple with the challenges of educating amid the pandemic.

Nova Scotia Teachers Union building. (CBC)

When he was first elected in 2018, Wozney said the union had to re-establish its credibility as "an advocate for education." He said he hoped to bring in more meaningful dialogue and collaboration with the province.

A battle over whether schools were safe and ready to open on time in September was the latest in a number of recent faceoffs with the provincial government.

Earlier this month, the union announced it could once again accept school psychologists, speech language pathologists and other specialists as its members after pressing the issue for two years.

In 2016, teachers brought in work-to-rule job action as a way of protesting Bill 75, a controversial piece of legislation that imposed a contract on Nova Scotia teachers. It eventually passed in February 2017, leading to the first strike by public school teachers in Nova Scotia history.

In recent days, the union reached a tentative agreement with the province for a new contract. The previous deal expired July 31, 2019.

The union has declined to speak about the tentative agreement until a ratification vote is held at a future date.

MORE TOP STORIES