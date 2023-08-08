Solution to Nova Scotia Teachers' Pension shortfall will be decided in private

The Nova Scotia government is considering how to close a funding shortfall in the teachers' pension, but it will not reveal the options that are on the table.

The Nova Scotia Teachers' Pension Plan has faced challenges off and on for years. In August 2022, the government and Nova Scotia Teachers Union received a report with non-binding recommendations for dealing with the pension shortfall.

When the report came in, officials said they would make it public once they'd met with plan members to discuss it.

More than a year later, Labour Relations Minister Allan MacMaster has taken a different position on releasing that information.

"There's been a lot of activity on this one behind the scenes, and when there's a joint decision on it, that will be the time to make it public," MacMaster told reporters Thursday following a cabinet meeting in Halifax.

Nova Scotia Labour Relations Minister Allan MacMaster says the public will know how the teachers pension will be fixed once the union and government arrive at a decision. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

MacMaster said the decision on how to reform the pension plan will be made by the government and union together.

Taxpayer liability

"This is, without question, a liability for taxpayers," said MacMaster.

For that reason, MacMaster said the public deserves to know how the issue is going to be managed, but he said it would be premature to lay all the options out for everyone to see.

"A decision will need to be made at some point, but to be discussing it maybe more broadly than it needs to be might cause people more anxiety about their pensions than would be necessary."

NDP Leader Claudia Chender said she was glad to hear both parties are working on a plan to get the pension plan out of trouble, but it's time for a decision to be made.

"It's been an issue for a long, long time — the funding of that plan — and we need progress to be made."

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill said the government should be erring on the side of transparency and sharing the options that are being considered.

"This is a big issue that not only affects teachers across the province, but it also affects the public because the public's going to be on the hook to fund a portion of this," Churchill told reporters.

