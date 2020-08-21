Nova Scotia offering teaching certificates early to graduating B.Ed. students

Nova Scotia is offering 282 graduating bachelor of education students their teacher certification early in an effort to fill the urgent need for substitute teachers during the final months of the school year.

The usual shortage of subs has been exacerbated this year by the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karen Daye, the registrar of teacher certification with the provincial Education Department, said most B.Ed. students normally get their right to teach during graduation ceremonies in the spring.

"We are certifying about 300 of our bachelor of education students, those who are in their final practicum placement, so they can get into classrooms to support our kids," said Daye. "This will allow them to substitute before that time."

Hundreds of teachers have been off sick or forced to isolate as a result of exposure to COVID-19 since the return to classes last month.

Department spokesperson Jenna MacQueen said approximately 10 per cent of teachers are absent from work on any given day.

There are approximately 10,000 teachers in Nova Scotia's public school system.

Students will be paid to substitute

Daye said granting licences early is a way to help students, teachers and graduates.

"It's nothing less than our students benefiting from this experience, our teachers benefiting from this experience, and most of all, our bachelor of education students are going to gain enriched experiences in the practicum placements that will better prepare them for the workforce," she said.

Those who are called to substitute at a school on days they are supposed to be training to meet their graduation requirements will get $195 to sub and learn.

According to Daye, the graduating students will have the choice whether to substitute, and they will be supported by staff at the school and continue to be supervised by their university advisers.

This early certification is only for this school year.

