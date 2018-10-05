Teacher at Halifax-area high school suspended after fight with student

A teacher at a Halifax-area high school has been suspended while police investigate a fight between the staff member and a student.

RCMP were called to Cole Harbour District High School on Wednesday morning for reports of a fight. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The school's principal, Dunovan Kalberlah, sent a letter home to parents that evening, saying the staff member has been placed on leave until the investigation is complete.

"The safety of our students is always a top priority," Kalberlah said in his message, who identified the suspended employee as a "staff member."

CBC has since learned the employee is a teacher.