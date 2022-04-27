N.S. teacher charged with assault after allegedly pushing child

A teacher at Three Mile Plains District School in Three Mile Plains, N.S., has been charged with assault after allegedly pushing a student at the school earlier this month.

RCMP say on April 7, witnesses saw the female teacher push a student in a classroom, causing the child to hit their head on the floor. The incident was promptly reported, police say.

The RCMP say they received an assistance request from the Department of Community Services on April 11.

Officers arrested a 27-year-old teacher from Falmouth on April 26.

She is scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court on June 14.

Police said no further details about the incident or the victim will be released out of consideration for the victim and their family.

Teacher placed on leave

Three Mile Plains District School serves students from pre-primary to Grade 5.

A spokesperson for the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education said the teacher has been placed on leave.

Kristen Loyst said the centre is taking the situation very seriously and is co-operating with the RCMP investigation, but will not comment further while the matter is before the courts.

"The school's priority continues to be the safety and well-being of students," she said in an emailed statement. "The school is communicating with families, and staff are focused on supporting students. A school counsellor is available for students who may need additional support."

