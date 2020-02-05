Teenage girl found in Yarmouth taxi with gunshot wounds

The RCMP in Yarmouth, N.S., are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was found in a taxi with serious gunshot wounds.

Police say the driver of the taxi had flagged down police on Tuesday evening out of concern for his passenger.

The teenager was found inside the vehicle with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

The RCMP say the girl has been socializing with several people at a home on Cliff Street when she was shot.

Police believe the victim and suspect know each other.

No charges have been laid.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau would not say how the victim ended up in the cab.

