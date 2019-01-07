Former taxi driver charged with sexual assault continues testimony at retrial

A former taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated female passenger four years ago continues to testify in his own defence today in Halifax provincial court.

Bassam Al-Rawi was arrested after police found a woman unconscious and partially naked in the back seat of his cab in Halifax's south end in May 2015. The complainant's identity is protected by a publication ban.

Al-Rawi, 43, began his testimony Wednesday. He told the court the complainant flagged him down around 1 a.m. in the city's downtown.

She was drunk, Al-Rawi testified, and said she was upset after seeing a man she loved with another woman that night. He said he complimented her and she kissed him on the right cheek.

She then asked him to pull over so she could pee, he testified. After doing so for a second time, he said he realized her seat was wet.

Following his arrest, police took photos showing his pants unbuttoned. Al-Rawi testified his jeans were tight and he often undid the top button to make them more comfortable while driving.

This is the second time Al-Rawi has been on trial for the same incident. He was acquitted in May 2017 — a ruling where the judge's comments that "clearly, a drunk can consent" sparked outrage — but last fall the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ordered a new trial.

