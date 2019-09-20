Halifax taxi driver charged with sexual assault

Police say a 44-year-old Halifax taxi driver has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Halifax Regional Police say in a press release that officers responded to a report of a sexual assault in Halifax at around 3:20 a.m. on Sept. 14.

Police say in the release that a male taxi driver drove a female passenger to a home in Halifax and sexually assaulted her while she was in the vehicle.

Officers arrested Lesianu Zewdie Hweld without incident at police headquarters in Halifax on Wednesday.

Hweld was charged with one count of sexual assault and was released to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

Police are not releasing any other details, according to the release.

