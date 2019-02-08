Police name taxi driver charged with sexual assault last month

Police have released the name of a 36-year-old Halifax man who is charged with sexual assault in relation to a woman in his taxi last month.

Tesfom Kidane Mengis is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Feb. 26.

Around 5:45 a.m. on Jan. 6, Halifax Regional Police responded to a call of a sexual assault that had happened a short time earlier.

Police say a taxi driver brought a woman to a residence in Halifax where she was allegedly sexually assaulted while she was in the vehicle.

Police did not release the address where the incident happened in order to protect the woman.

Around 3:30 p.m. that same day, police arrested the taxi driver at another residence in Halifax.

