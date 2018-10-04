Halifax-area tattoo artist pleads not guilty to sex offences

A 30-year-old tattoo artist from Lower Sackville, N.S., has pleaded not guilty to several sex offences and will face a 10-day trial next February.

The lawyer for Andrew Thomas Stones entered the pleas in Halifax provincial court Tuesday morning.

Last month, Stones was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in connection with an incident in 2015. An interference charge is laid when the alleged victim is under 16.

Stones was already facing charges of assault, sexual assault and creating and distributing intimate images of two women. The women went to police last June and they allege they were assaulted between March 2018 and June 2020 in residences in the Halifax area.

Stones works as a tattoo artist. He is free on conditions, including that he stay away from his alleged victims and any place that children might be present.

