Village of Tatamagouche, N.S., rallies around homeless family to build them a house

A village in Colchester County, N.S., has rallied around a family who became homeless earlier this year by building them a house in a matter of weeks.

"Tatamagouche is a really amazing community and the communities around it are always very supportive of people, of helping people, but I never would have anticipated something on such a large scale," said Elaine Heighton, who has lived in the village for most of her life.

"It was definitely very, very overwhelming. It's almost hard to feel deserving of so much."

Heighton and her husband, Quincy, as well as their four children were forced to move out of their rental house in the area at the end of May after the property sold sight unseen in February.

The foundation of the house, pictured here, was put in by the end of June. Heighton and her husband had purchased a piece of land as a last resort which is where the house sits now. (Submitted by Elaine Heighton)

They have been looking for new affordable housing ever since, but with four children, two dogs and a cat, the search was proving difficult.

"We were kind of left scrambling for a suitable place," Heighton said.

Without any housing, the family moved into a motel for the month of June and during their stay, they decided to set up tents on Heighton's mother's property for the rest of summer.

"When that word got out in the community, the community just wouldn't have it," Jimmie LeFresne, a member of the local Odd Fellows group, told CBC Radio's Information Morning on Wednesday.

The structure, pictured here, was built within a few weeks. Local business, contractors and volunteers offered supplies and labour to build the house before the summer was over. (Submitted by Jimmie LeFresne)

"Two parents and four kids living in tents just wasn't appropriate."

LeFresne said in the Tatamagouche area, there's about a two-year wait on rental units and homes are selling as soon as they're put on the market.

Heighton's experience is just one example of the far-reaching housing crisis in Nova Scotia .

In a recently completed study by Turner Drake Consulting, there were 53 individuals in Colchester County who reported experiencing homelessness over a one-month period this spring.

Volunteers are seen adding concrete to the house, which will have in-floor heating. The house will have four bedrooms, one bathroom and a combined kitchen and living room. (Submitted by Jimmie LeFresne)

That's a rate of one in 1,000 people, which is higher than Halifax Regional Municipality's homelessness rate.

So when LeFresne heard about the Heightons' situation, the Odd Fellows group and the community quickly came up with a plan.

"Well, let's build a house. Let's see how fast we can build a house and what we can do for this family to keep them in the community," he said.

The family had already purchased a small piece of land as a last resort so construction was able to begin at the end of June.

The interior of the home, pictured here, will still need to be painted when the Heightons move in. (Submitted by Elaine Heighton)

LeFresne said local business, contractors and volunteers offered supplies and labour to build the house.

The local Home Hardware also provided the Heightons with a payment plan so they can pay for materials as they can afford them.

LeFresne said the house is small, about 800 square feet. It will have four bedrooms, one bathroom, and a combined kitchen and living room.

"It's very basic, but that's what's needed in this situation," he said.

The Heightons' new house, seen here, is almost finished. The family expects to be able to move in soon. (Submitted by Elaine Heighton)

The house is almost finished. The family is still tenting but they expect to move into their new home in a few weeks.

"It definitely makes the rainy, muddy days in a tent much easier because we know that there is something really wonderful waiting for us," Heighton said.

"There's so many people that are stuck with not knowing where they're going to go … so we're really appreciative and fortunate that we know that we're going to be OK. We're going to have a safe, warm place to call our own."

The Heighton family posted this note on the tool shed on the property thanking the community and all the volunteers. (Submitted by Jimmy LeFresne)

