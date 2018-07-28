Vandal leaves a mess along Tatamagouche's Main Street

Residents of Tatamagouche, N.S., woke up Saturday morning to tipped-over flower pots, benches, tables and chairs along the town's Main Street.

Volunteers began cleaning up the mess early this morning and RCMP are investigating.

The owner of the Appleton Chocolates Company witnessed a man knocking over a bench and throwing a flag outside of the Tatamagouche Brewing Company on Main Street. It was just after midnight, while he was on a break from work.

"I only would have gotten a little glance by a streetlight. It was an average-sized person with a backpack," said Michael Foote, who didn't see the man's face.

"When we realized he was knocking stuff over … we left the street so as not to get attention. I was hoping that he wasn't going to turn around and come back, and if he was angry and looking for a fight. We didn't know if it was just a person letting off some steam or whatever. He wasn't doing a lot of damage when we saw him."

Foote said he called the RCMP and an officer arrived moments later. He directed Cst. Trevor Gallen to where the man was, but by then he was gone.

Jack & Ella's shop manager Deena MacPhee suspected the flower pots out front were too heavy to tip over, but the flowers were ripped up and thrown in the street. (Submitted by Deena MacPhee)

Foote went back to work and he said he assumed the police officer went looking for the man, but doesn't know if he caught up with him.

There wasn't any more damage when he left work at 3 a.m. But when he came back Saturday morning, residents were busy cleaning up flower pots and chairs that had been tossed into the street.

Most of the damage happened along an 800-metre stretch between the grocery store and the laundromat.

The manager of Jack & Ella's gift shop, Deena MacPhee, got a call from her husband around 6 a.m. saying that flowers were all over the street.

"Essentially it was just all the flowers were destroyed. Pulled out of the containers, some people's were dumped into the street," she said.

Hanging baskets were pulled down and some bikes had been stolen as well, she said.

The brewery appeared to be the hardest hit business, said MacPhee.

The back of a pharmacy was also damaged.

Residents helped clean up damage along Main Street in Tatamagouche, N.S., on Saturday morning. (Submitted by Deena MacPhee)

RCMP were interviewing residents on Saturday morning.

"Nobody likes to have their place of business or even were they live attacked in such an emotional manner," Foote said.

What the community is taking away from the incident is the kindness of passersby who stopped to help business owners clean up the street, he said.

"Instead of focusing on 'oh my goodness, look at all the damage,' it was 'oh my goodness, look at all of the people that have flooded the streets,' in order to clean it up and get the place ready and make sure that visitors and tourists that are coming through are not having to see all this damage and see the nasty things that people can do."

