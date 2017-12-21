Tatamagouche hospital closes emergency department until further notice

A rural Nova Scotia hospital has closed its emergency department until further notice.

On Sunday, the Nova Scotia Health Authority said in a release that the Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital emergency department in Tatamagouche is closing until further notice "due to a lack of local physician resources."

The closure is effective at 8 a.m. Monday.

The NSHA said the closure allows doctors and nursing staff to "redirect the resources to meet the health-care needs of the community and northern zone."

They have increased the number of in-patient beds at the hospital by three, bringing the total to 13.

The primary health-care clinic's physicians and nurse practitioner will continue to care for all current patients at the clinic, as well as patients of Dr. Mike Glasgow and former patients of Dr. Chris Moss.

North Cumberland provides nearest ER

Anyone who has questions about the availability of services may also contact the hospital at 902-657-2382.

The Lillian Fraser hospital, like many in rural parts of the province, has struggled with physician coverage in recent months. The NSHA alerted the public in July, and earlier this month, that the department would be closed for many hours over weekends.

The North Cumberland Memorial Hospital in Pugwash is one of the closest emergency departments, about a 30-minute drive away.

