'A way to preserve memories': Artists creating portraits of homes, pets lost in wildfire

For artist Laura Silva, it's not just a commissioned portrait of a house — it's an emotion-evoking artistic symbol of a cherished memory.

Silva is one of 25 artists who have volunteered to create art for those who lost houses, pets and family heirlooms in a devastating wildfire that destroyed 150 homes last month in the Halifax-area communities of Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains.

Silva — who lives in the nearby community of Stillwater Lake and was forced to evacuate along with thousands of others on the evening of May 28 — said the initiative is a way to emblematize all that was lost.

"You not only lose your house, you also lose the memories and the effort and time that you put into that place to call it home," said the 40-year-old Silva, a full-time fine artist who is originally from Columbia.

"We think our gift is a way to preserve memories.... This is something that they will have with them forever now that they don't have anything."

Laura Silva says the artists converse on an Instagram group chat. When a new request comes in, it's put in the chat and then an artist claims it. (Submitted by Laura Silva)

The project is the brainchild of local watercolour and fine line pen artist Brynn Budden, who posted on her Instagram about her desire to create pieces for victims of the wildfire, and put a call out for other artists who might want to do the same.

The response was overwhelming. Although there are 25 artists currently working to create pieces for roughly 30 families, there are another 15 artists on standby if demand increases.

They boast a range of styles — watercolour, acrylic, canvas and embroidery, to name a few — and they'll be working to create a variety of keepsakes, including portraits of homes and pets who died in the blaze.

Silva, who does realistic drawings, said she is working to create a portrait of the late mother of a homeowner, since all heirlooms were lost in the fast-moving fire.

"She doesn't have anything from her mom, so I think it's a nice way to give her something," said Silva, who is also creating a portrait of a yellow house, which she was drawn to because her own house is yellow.

A collection of Silva's previous works. (Submitted by Laura Silva)

Becky Arsenault, who works in public affairs and communications but creates art in her spare time, said the initiative speaks to the spirit of Nova Scotians.

"When big tragedies like this happen, we tend to look at it and say, 'I want help. What can I do to help make the community feel better and to help them heal?'" said Arsenault.

"I think the hope is that you give them back a little piece of something that they lost ... a little piece of what they had in that home with their loved ones and a memory they can look back on and say, 'This is the place I had before, and I'll rebuild, but this is what I lost.'"

Arsenault uses ink and watercolours to create her art. (Submitted by Becky Arsenault)

The 34-year-old noted that although there are currently 30 projects underway, about 50 people have reached out — some of whom were unknowingly duplicating requests from other friends, family or homeowners.

"It really comes from a place of love and that person being cared for," said Arsenault, who has signed up to create four watercolour house portraits.

"There were lots of people that didn't have the opportunity to go home and collect what they wanted or needed and so it's pretty high emotions.... I think it's going to be a long time getting that community back to the state it was."

Chasity Zwicker is a photographer and artist from Upper Tantallon, N.S., and has signed on to help fulfil requests. (Submitted by Chasity Zwicker)

The artists will spend the summer working on their pieces and eventually plan to hold a community pickup event to meet the homeowners and each other — since most of the artists do not know each other personally.

Silva said she feels grateful to be part of such an amazing group of like-minded artists.

"It's a good way to give back to the community and meet other artists, help each other and support each other," she said.

"They all have a good heart."

MORE TOP STORIES